The Chicago Bulls have had a pretty uneventful 2023 NBA free agency, opting to primarily run it back with the same roster. This leaves them with a roster that doesn't look like a championship contender despite their persistence in making another run with this squad. They still have strong scorers in Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, while they resigned Nikola Vucevic to a three-year, $60 million contract earlier this offseason. Still, these three guys aren't enough to lead a team towards a potential NBA Finals birth, especially with how deep the rest of the NBA is. Nevertheless, none of these guys are the major concern on the roster, specifically because of the position they play. As 2023 NBA free agency rolls on, the biggest concern on the Bulls roster is the point guard position.

Ever since the Bulls committed to Lonzo Ball as their point guard of the future, they have essentially been doomed at the position. His tenure started out strong in Chicago, but knee injury has now kept him off of the court since January of 2022. He is now slated to be out for the entire 2023-2024 campaign and his entire career looks to be in jeopardy anyways. This has left the Bulls in a limbo period in terms of the point guard position, essentially the most important position given the makeup of their roster. With LaVine and DeRozan being their primary scorers, the Bulls need an effective playmaking guard that Ball was supposed to be. As of right now, the point guard position is held down by Jevon Carter, Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White. The combination of these four guys doesn't project to be enough to propel the Bulls towards a deep postseason run, making the point guard position the biggest concern on the roster.

*Roster via ESPN

The Point Guard Position

While 2023 NBA free agency progresses, the Bulls really don't have many more options in terms of shoring up the point guard position. They went out and signed Jevon Carter earlier in free agency, although he has already established himself as much more of a role player in the NBA rather than a reliable playmaker. Nevertheless, there is a good chance that he is the starting point guard on the Bulls come the start of the 2023-2024 season, which is major cause for concern.

Carter is by no means a bad player, but he is not the starting caliber point guard the Bulls would need to become a contender. However, the Bulls don't really have any other options and there is nowhere they can really look to during the rest of 2023 NBA free agency. They resigned Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White in 2023 NBA free agency as well, although both guys have shown already in their Bulls tenure that they are far from becoming elite point guards.

While Dosunmu is a really good athlete and has solid playmaking abilities, his ability to create his own bucket leaves a lot of room to be desired. On the other hand, White is really just a scorer, at times showing an elite bag and very developed skills; in terms of the rest of his game, White is far from the total package at point guard. He struggles on the defensive end despite some improvement last year, and he has dealt with turnover issues ever since arriving in the NBA. This leaves the Bulls with Alex Caruso left at point guard, who makes a name for himself as a hustle player.

Caruso is a winning player that teams with championship aspirations would love to have. The problem with the Bulls is that Caruso is another role player type and not a primary point guard; this leaves the Bulls with four point guards on their roster who all have their separate flaws that will keep them from being the dynamic guard that the Bulls actually need. A combination of the four might make the perfect point guard, but if the Bulls want to actually contend, they would need these skills within one player.

The primary reason the point guard position is the biggest concern is because the Bulls have committed to trying to contend with this roster. In reality, the Bulls should try and initiate a rebuild and trade one of LaVine or DeRozan, although this looks unlikely in the near future. This is why the Bulls should have tried to net themselves a more dynamic point guard in 2023 NBA free agency, but they failed to do so and will have to settle for a bunch of role guys in starting roles. Overall, it is very clear that the Bulls didn't use 2023 NBA free agency to properly address the concerns surrounding the point guards on their roster.