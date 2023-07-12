The Chicago Bulls went into this offseason with plans on trying to build a contending roster despite having a pretty abysmal season. Many around the league believe it is time for the Bulls to blow it up, but EVP Arturas Karnisovas has different intentions as of right now. Although the Bulls have had to face their fair share of bad luck with the lengthy injury that Lonzo Ball is going through, it doesn't seem to be deterring them from believing in the current roster. This is why all of their NBA free agency moves were supplementary to what they already have, and they didn't make any drastic decisions in the meantime. Through NBA free agency so far, the Bulls have resigned Nikola Vucevic and Coby White, while they signed Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig amid letting Patrick Beverley walk. In terms of which of these were good moves and which were bad, here are the grades for each signing the Bulls have made during 2023 NBA free agency.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

Resigning Nikola Vucevic

Grade: C+

Resigning Nikola Vucevic could have received a higher grade aif it wasn't for such a substantial investment. The Bulls gave Nikola Vucevic a three-year, $60 million contract; this means that he will be making $20 million annually when starting this contract at 32-years-old. For a team that is far from being a contender, this was a bad signing to make. They will have to pay Vucevic at least $20 million a year by the time he is 35-years-old, pretty much handicapping Chicago to their big man for the foreseeable future. This would be fine if the Bulls had a chance at the NBA Finals, but they essentially don't.

Not only does this handcuff them to Vucevic, but it stalls any chance of a rebuild in the near future. Whether they like it or not, the Bulls now have too much money tied into Vucevic, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan to give up on them in the near future. Despite the likelihood that the Bulls do very little next season, they simply don't have the assets or cap space now to blow it all up. Out all of the grades in Bulls NBA free agency, resigning Nikola Vucevic to such a huge contract deserves the worst one at C+.

Resigning Coby White

Grade: B

Resigning Coby White was a little better than resigning Vucevic for a few reasons. First off, White is only 23-years-old, so he could easily fit into the future of the Bulls passed this current era. Not to mention, they gave him a significantly less lucrative contract than Vucevic, signing him to a three-year, $36 million contract, which is a much less impactful hit to their cap space. Overall, this is a fairly team friendly contract for a player that still has a lot of upside and can fit into multiple different iterations of the Bulls future.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The reason no grades above a B were considered is that Coby White could easily have a ceiling of an above average three-point shooter that comes off of the bench. He has plenty of work to do defensively, in playmaking, and in protecting the ball, so although he is still very young, White might have actually gotten a steal with this contract. Overall, resigning Coby White deserves a B grade for the Bulls.

Signing Jevon Carter

Grade: A

Signing Jevon Carter deserves the highest mark out of all the grades for the Bulls in NBA free agency. The point guard position is easily their weakest link given the instability of Lonzo Ball over the passed couple of seasons, as well as their ability to shoot the three-pointer. Jevon Carter will slot in perfectly alongside multiple lineups on the Bulls and fits their identity to a tee. Carter is a very proficient three-point shooter and a reliable floor general, so he could be a facilitator in a lineup with LaVine or DeRozan, or be a playmaker in a more secondary unit.

Another reason Carter was their best signing was his defensive intangibles. The Bulls were the best perimeter defensive team in the NBA last season, anchored by Defensive First Team All-NBA selection Alex Caruso and now Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley. Losing Beverley will not cause any problems with the addition of Carter, and Caruso will now have a dynamic defensive partner that is a better scorer than Beverley. It is fairly clear that signing Jevon Carter was the best move made by the Bulls so far in NBA free agency.

Signing Torrey Craig

Grade: B+

Torrey Craig has made a career out of being a three-and-D player, so he will slot in perfectly on the Bulls bench. He doesn't figure to be a huge playmaker in Chicago, but his one-year, $3 million contract is extremely team friendly and deserves one of the better grades due to the value that the Bulls are getting in return. Craig will be able to slot into multiple lineups just like Carter, and he gives the Bulls better shooting after being a fairly weak three-point shooting team last season.

Again, Torrey Craig does not break the bank and is not a signing that should really turn any heads across the NBA. Overall, the Bulls are most likely heading in the wrong direction right now, as they are not good enough to contend but are far from committing to a rebuild. With their current vision, at least Craig makes sense as a signing and the Bulls can leave NBA free agency certain that signing Craig was prudent in terms of their current agenda.