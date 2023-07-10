The Chicago Bulls went into this offseason as a team riddled with questions. After a very disappointing 2022-2023 season, many were questioning whether or not the Bulls should blow it all up and initiate a rebuild. Bulls EVP Arturas Karnisovas doubled down on the roster after the season ended and silenced any rumors of a rebuild; he committed to this plan with his moves in both the 2023 NBA Draft and 2023 NBA free agency. The Bulls didn't originally have a pick in the draft, but they traded into the second round to select Julian Phillips with the No. 35 overall selection. Then NBA free agency arrived, and the Bulls were quick to confirm their commitments to players on the roster. They gave both Nikola Vucevic and Coby White three-year contracts, while they went out and signed two veteran players. Forward Torrey Craig signed a two-year contract, while the most important move of the Bulls free agency signed a three-year deal; bringing in Jevon Carter over from the Milwaukee Bucks for three years will prove to be the best decision made by the Bulls in NBA free agency.

Recently, the Bulls applied for a disabled player exception for point guard Lonzo Ball that could be worth up to $10.2 million. This could help improve the roster for the season and essentially guarantees that Ball will be missing the 2023-2024 campaign. While the Bulls were once very hopeful for the future with Ball at the helm, it is clear they need to look in different directions now; this is why signing Jevon Carter was the best move they made this offseason. They still want to compete with this main core but cannot rely on Ball returning anytime soon. It would have been unwise of them to not bring in another guard somehow this offseason, and after letting the draft come and go without selecting one, they had to make it a priority in free agency. They did so by not only resigning White but bringing in Carter as well; Carter will be able to come in and fit the identity that the Bulls have built and give the Bulls much needed help at the point guard position. Although Bulls fans would love to see Lonzo Ball back on the court, signing Jevon Carter was the best move they made in 2023 NBA free agency with the possibility that Ball never returns to the floor.

Signing Jevon Carter

There are a few reasons why signing Jevon Carter was the best move of the Bulls 2023 NBA free agency. One is the lack of having Lonzo Ball, as the Bulls simply need better guard play. They play through DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, so they need a guard that can consistently facilitate and run the offense for them. Coby White has shown to be more of a scorer than a facilitator, and Alex Caruso is a defensive specialist. The Bulls also lost Patrick Beverley to the Philadelphia 76ers, so they were in need of a guard regardless. Carter will be able to come in and take the starting job as the most true point guard on the roster.

Besides his fit in the offensive system, Carter is a perfect mold in the identity the Bulls have already crafted. Carter has established himself as one of the best on-ball defenders at the point guard position in the NBA; he will slot in swimmingly on a Bulls team that was one of the best defensive units in the NBA last season, especially on the perimeter. Caruso was Defensive First Team All-NBA, thus him and Carter will create a dynamic duo that will be able to wreak havoc on opposing guards. When the two are on the court at the same time together, expect the Bulls to play at their own pace and neutralize the offenses they face.

Another massive reason that Carter was a big signing is the Bulls struggles from the three-point line. They were one of the more average teams in shooting the ball from deep last season, as they finished the 2022-2023 campaign with a 36.1% from deep. Not only did they not shoot the three-ball very well, but they were dead last in attempts from beyond the arc at 28.9 per game. In comparison to the Golden State Warriors' 43.2 attempts per game, the Bulls played a completely different brand of basketball. However, Jevon Carter will be able to help change that; he is bringing with him a 42.1% mark from three last season in a year where he averaged the most minutes per game over his entire career. Overall, Carter was the best move made by the Bulls in 2023 NBA free agency and will look to pay dividends in the upcoming season.