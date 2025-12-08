It just gets worse and worse for the Chicago Bulls. On Sunday, they were on the receiving end of a 32-point loss to the Golden State Warriors, 123-91.

In the process, they suffered their seventh consecutive loss, their worst losing streak since 2020. Afterward, their $100 million man, Josh Giddey, shed light on how opponents can defeat Chicago, per Sam Smith of NBA.com.

“It is much needed,” said Giddey. “It will be good to have the break to get back to what we are good at. The memo on us is out: crash the boards, get back in transition; that’s how you stop the Bulls. So we have to figure out ways to counteract that and be effective. We’ve shown we can do it and we’re capable. So it’s a matter of doing it night in and night out whether guys are injured or not. We’ve just got to find ways to put stops and possessions together like we did early.”

Additionally, Giddey provided insight into what needs to be done as the Chicago Bulls face the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

“I’m all for optimism and positivity, but at some point we have to look in the mirror and say how can we be better as a team and what do we need to do to impact winning,” Giddey added. “These four days, I think one win will put us in the right direction. Attack it, have good practices and get ready for Charlotte.”

Altogether, Giddey finished the game with 18 points, five assists, and three rebounds. Plus, he had a -21 rating.

How much worse could it possibly get for the Bulls?

After an unexpected strong start, Chicago has been on a steep downward decline, with frequent injuries and a lack of development among the factors.

As a result, the Bulls are poised to embark on another losing season and miss the playoffs. They are already on the verge of missing the play-in tournament.

At this point, Chicago should emphasize a one-game-at-a-time approach.