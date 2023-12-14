The Chicago Bulls visit the Miami Heat as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Chicago Bulls hit the road to take on the Miami Heat Thursday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Bulls-Heat prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Bulls have come back to reality after going on a short four-game win streak. Chicago has dropped their last two games, and will look to get back on track in this one. Chicago has played two games against Miami this season, and they are 1-1 in those games. DeMar DeRozan leads the team with 19.0 points per game scored in those games. Coby White has scored 17.0 points per game to be second on the team. Nikola Vucevic has grabbed 16 total rebounds, as well. Chicago will be without Zach Lavine, and that will be the case for another few weeks. Alex Caruso is listed as questionable.

The Heat are 14-10 this season, and they are coming off two wins against the Charlotte Hornets. Against the Bulls, Bam Adebayo has scored 47 points, and grabbed 21 rebounds in the two games played against Chicago. Jimmy Butler is scoring 20.5 points per game against the team that drafted him this season, as well. Duncan Robinson is shooting 71.4 percent from three against the Bulls this season. Tyler Herro is very close to returing, but will likely miss this game. Bam Adebayo has not played since November 30, and it is unclear whether or not he will play.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Heat Odds

Chicago Bulls: +4 (-110)

Miami Heat: -4 (-110)

Over: 216 (-110)

Under: 216 (-110)

How to Watch Bulls vs. Heat

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Sun

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

The Bulls have still been playing much better without Zach Lavine. With Lavine, the Bulls are averaging 106.4 points per game this season. Without him, that number jumps to 116.1. That is almost 10 full points more without Lavine. It is hard to think Lavine held the Bulls down that much, but it seems to be true. They average five more assists per game, as well. What is most impressive is their improvement beyond the arc. Chicago shoots over 40 percent from three without Lavine compared to 34.6 percent with him. The point is, the Bulls are a better team, right now, when Zach Lavine does not play.

Coby White is scoring at a high rate right now. He is averaging 25.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.9 assists when Lavine does not play. He is at his best right now, and has made at least three three-pointers in 12 straight games. Chicago will need White to play another great game if they want to beat a tough Heat team. It is also worth noting that DeMar DeRozan is averaging 25.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game when Lavine does not play. Chicago is going to miss Caruso if he is out, but White and DeRozan are good enough to hold down the fort.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

Miami is without Herro, and they could be missing their best big man. That is going to be a huge hit if Adebayo remains out (keep an eye on the injury report). However, the Heat should take advantage of the Bulls lack of defense on the perimeter. Chicago allows the the most threes per game this season. Duncan Robinson should have another great game from beyond the arc, but Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, and Kevin Love are all players that could take advantage of that, as well. The Heat are usually a good defensive team, so if they can knock down their shots from deep, they should cover this spread.

Final Bulls-Heat Prediction & Pick

The Heat have their injuries, and not having Adebayo is a big one. The Bulls will struggle without Caruso, but Adebayo is just as important to the Heat. The Bulls are the underdogs in this game, and I just love the way they have played lately, even with their two losses. I will take the Bulls to cover the spread.

Final Bulls-Heat Prediction & Pick: Bulls +4 (-110), Under 216 (-110)