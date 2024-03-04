The Chicago Bulls are on the west coast to take on the Sacramento Kings Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Bulls-Kings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Bulls are 28-32 this season, and they have lost two of their last three games. They did play the Kings about a month ago, but they lost that game by eight points. In the loss, the Bulls put up 115 points. DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, and Coby White combined for 74 points, 13 assists, and 25 rebounds. The Bulls, as a team, shot 46.2 percent from the field, and they made 11 threes. Torrey Craig remains out for this game, along with the obvious absentees in Patrick Williams and Zach Lavine.
The Kings are sitting in seventh place in the Western Conference, so they have some ground to make up if they want to be a top-6 seed. They are 34-25, and they are just .500 in their last 10 games. In the win over the Bulls earlier this season, the Kings shot 50.0 percent from the floor, and they made 15 shots from deep. De'Aaron Fox dropped 41 points while Malik Monk added 22 off the bench. Domantas Sabonis was also able to notch another triple-double in the win. Unfortunately for the Kings, Fox is dealing with a knee injury and is questionable for the game.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Bulls-Kings Odds
Chicago Bulls: +7 (-110)
Moneyline: +240
Sacramento Kings: -7 (-110)
Moneyline: -295
Over: 229.5 (-110)
Under: 229.5 (-110)
How to Watch Bulls vs. Kings
Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT
TV: NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports California
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Bulls play one good game and one bad game and they can not put things together. They are sitting in a Play-In Tournament spot comfortably, but they could definitely be playing better. However, they normally do a pretty good job on defense. They are top-half of the league in most categories, and their games are won on the defensive side of the court. When the Bulls allow less than 115 points this season, they are 21-12. If the Bulls can keep the Kings to this number, they will cover the spread.
Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread/Win
One thing to keep in mind for this game is how bad the Bulls play against good teams. When Chicago plays a team over .500 this season, they are 11-26. That is not a good record, should give enough confidence to bet on the Kings. However, to ease your mind, the Bulls play worse defense on the road, and they are 12-17 in games away from the United Center. Sacramento should be able to do some damage against the Bulls in this game, especially with it being a home game.
The Kings should be able to knock down their shots. The Bulls really struggle to contest shots this season. They allow the most threes made per game on the most threes attempted. Chicago allows plenty of open shots from deep, so the Kings need to just hit them. If they do, they will win this game.
Final Bulls-Kings Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a good game. Both teams have the capability of playing well. However, it is a road game, and the Bulls do not play well against good teams. For that reason, I am going to take the Kings to cover the spread.
Final Bulls-Kings Prediction & Pick: Kings -7 (-110), Under 229.5 (-110)