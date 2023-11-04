The Bulls lost a heartbreaker to the Nets on Friday, but Billy Donovan thought that the execution down the stretch was fine.

The Chicago Bulls and the Brooklyn Nets got their in-season tournament group play under way on Friday night in Chicago. The Bulls came into the game with a 2-3 record on the season, and the Nets came in at 2-2. The Bulls were narrow favorites heading into the matchup as it was expected to be a tight game, and it did not disappoint. This game was full of action from start to finish, and it was tight all the way through. Both teams traded blows throughout the fourth quarter as things got intense, but it was the Nets getting the final laugh as they ended up earning a 109-107 win.

At the end of the game, Zach LaVine went to the free throw line with four seconds left and the Bulls were trailing by three. He purposefully missed the second free throw in an attempt to get the ball back, and it worked. However, a three at the buzzer wouldn't fall, and the Nets hung on. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan discussed the final sequences after the game.

“I thought in part we really kind of traded baskets back and forth, we couldn't really get stops, we were scoring they were scoring,” Billy Donovan told the media. “I thought Zach did a good job giving us a chance, with Drummond, to keep it alive… In terms of the things we were trying to do I felt like we did them. I felt for the most part that the execution was good coming down the stretch. Again, we just couldn't get stops at all down the stretch.”

This was the first of four group play games for the Bulls, and they now likely have to win the next three to have a chance at the knockout stage. Their next in-season tournament is on November 17th at home against the Orlando Magic.