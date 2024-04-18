The Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks battled it out in an Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament game on Wednesday night in the Windy City. The Bulls took a huge lead into the second quarter only to allow Atlanta to come roaring back in the second.
Wednesday night's game came amid Coach Donovan's ‘keys for success' that were shared in the mainstream media. Chicago also got word of an injury that derailed one of its players' postseasons before it began.
On Wednesday, fan, coach and player attention turned to Caruso's injury. It was an unfortunate development to say the least for a scrappy Bulls team that was in the process of fighting for its playoff life.
Caruso Injury Forces Exit
Caruso's injury occurred as he ran into Andre Drummond, the precocious Bulls big man who found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time against the Hawks in Chicago.
Alex Caruso was shaken up after colliding with Andre Drummond.
Hope he’s okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vuJ3e7bom6
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 18, 2024
Caruso had 3 points, a rebound and an assist in 13 minutes against Atlanta as the hometown Bulls fell battled Trae Young and the Hawks.
Trae Young was held in check for most of the first half while Dejounte Murray lit up the scoreboard for the Hawks against the Bulls in Chi-town. Coach Billy Donovan's team jumped out to a 40-22 lead before the Hawks made it a closer game prior to halftime.
Coach Billy Donovan's team got over 15 points from guard Coby White and forward DeMar DeRozan as they hoped to eliminate the run-and-gun Hawks from the playoffs.
Additional Caruso Injury Details
Social media footage showed that Caruso got his foot stepped on by Drummond during the fateful play that led to his injury.
Bulls guard Alex Caruso leaves the game after being shaken up in a collision with teammate Andre Drummond.
Drummond stepped on Caruso's foot. pic.twitter.com/VQAFUlIHEX
— The Comeback (@thecomeback) April 18, 2024
“Every time he falls he is hurt,” one fan said in response to the video.
“Cursed team man,” another added.
The Bulls ended the first half with a 73-67 lead, cementing their status as a potential challenger in the Eastern Conference. Caruso later returned and logged 17 minutes total as of midway through the third quarter with the Bulls hanging on to a close lead.