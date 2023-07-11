Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond recently opted into his player option to return to the team. Meanwhile, he is spending his offseason coaching up some young hoopers, and he delivers a powerful message about the importance of showing up every single night.

"To be pouting on the bench, making faces, not cheering your f*cking teammates on… I was that guy… I went from $100 million to a f*cking league minimum." Andre Drummond's powerful speech to these young players is everything 💯 (via @AndreDrummond)pic.twitter.com/iCA12Q6ZqL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 11, 2023

“They care about you as a person, are you a good teammate, are you a good locker room guy, are you someone they can count on every single night…you play 100% every single time you hop on the f*****g floor! Consistency fellas, consistency.”

Drummond emphasizes that he used to be a guy that was worth $100 million, but he didn't show the intangibles he mentions. Because of this, he fell all the way down to becoming a league minimum player, having to learn the hard way about being a consistent player and person.

Being a good person and teammate is what Drummond stresses is the most important aspect of being a basketball player; all of the individual accolades will come and go, but the team needs to know who they can count on to be consistent and support the mission on a nightly basis.

It is a very strong message from Andre Drummond given the fact that he used to be considered one of the top big men in the game and he is now relegated to coming off of the bench for the Bulls. Still, Drummond remains a very good player in the NBA, and these young basketball players would be smart to listen up to his wise words if they want to find themselves in his shoes one day.