Ayo Dosunmu has been red hot for the Bulls lately, and Billy Donovan has been impressed with his progression.

The Chicago Bulls are currently in the middle of an important stretch as they are running out of time to turn their season around after starting 5-14. To make things more difficult for the Bulls, they have been battling a lot of injuries as of late, and one player who is still out is star Zach LaVine. Chicago has had to test out some different lineups because of these injuries, and it's actually been going pretty well. The Bulls have won two games in a row to improve to 7-14, and one player that has stepped up as of late is Ayo Dosunmu.

Ayo Dosunmu has now been in the NBA with the Bulls for three seasons, and he seems like he might be ready for a bigger role this year. He has grown a lot over the offseason, and Billy Donovan has been impressed with his progression.

“Besides the play on the floor, I think Coby [White] went through this. Guys have to go through difficulty to me,” Billy Donovan said to the media on Wednesday. “I think you find out more about a player’s drive and his commitment to really want to get better when they go through difficulties. I think it’s easy for anything in life where it’s easy, but when you go through struggles, and I think for Ayo [Dosunmu] it all started when the season ended last year. The investment that he made in the summer, and he was in the gym every single day, at times going double sessions. Mornings, afternoons, he traveled to go workout – he traveled to go play. I think he really took the experience last year about what he learned and how he could get better and how we could improve. I just admire guys that are like that, where they go through difficulty.”

Dosunmu got the start for the Bulls last week against the Milwaukee Bucks, and he dropped 14 points on 6-8 shooting. He then came off the bench on Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans. He scored 15 points in that game on 6-9 shooting. Dosunmu is playing well right now, and it's helping Chicago get wins.