It remains up in the air as to what Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic will end up. Vucevic, 34, retired from the Eurobasket tournament, but is entering his 15th season in the NBA.

Additionally, rumors persist that Vucevic may be traded away to another team. On Tuesday, just before the Bulls take on the Cavaliers to kick off the preseason, a name was floated around as a potential replacement, per Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report. That name was 26-year-old Nic Claxton of the Brooklyn Nets.

In July 2024, Claxton signed a four-year $97 million deal with the Nets. Currently, he has three years and $69.5 million left on his contract. Additionally, the Nets are in a state of rebuilding, and the deal centered on Claxton as the player to build the team around.

Meanwhile, Vucevic is embarking on the final year of his three-year $60 million deal with the Bulls. Afterward, he is slated to become an unrestricted free agent. Additionally, the Bulls aim to build upon their younger core for the future.

Last year, Vucevic ended the season averaging 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. At the same time, Claxton averaged 11.6 points and 8.9 rebounds.

Vucevic ended the season shooting 53% from the field, and Claxton shot 60% from the field.

Could the Bulls actually make this happen?

With all the particulars being examined, Chicago could execute on this trade if it really wants to. From a playing perspective, Claxton is a strong defender and can provide an advantage in the area that the Bulls need to strengthen.

Plus, he is younger and entering the prime of his career. Additionally, the deal would comply with the NBA's salary matching rules.

However, there are some challenges. Because Vucevic is in the final year of his contract, trading him would be very difficult. Additionally, Vucevic is more of an offensive weapon, whereas Claxton is more defensively oriented. The question will come down to which direction they want to go in.