Coby White has found himself in a much bigger role this season with the Chicago Bulls. Last season, White averaged just 23.4 minutes per game. This season with the Bulls, he is averaging 36.7. White is on the floor a lot more, and he is also scoring a lot more. He is one of the best players that Chicago has this season, but he unfortunately has been out for the last couple of games because of a minor injury.
During a recent Bulls game against the Indiana Pacers, Coby White went down with a slight hip injury. It's nothing major and he should be back soon. Now that White is playing a lot more, he might have to change the way that he prepares his body in the offseason to avoid injuries.
“I think for Coby [White], it's been really an eye-opening experience in a lot of ways,” Billy Donovan said to the media on Thursday. “One is, I think that he's got an incredible threshold to fight through things, whether it's physical or mental things. He's got a lot of resiliency. I think coming into the season with what his role was the previous year, I don't know if he ever would have anticipated the number of minutes that he's gotten this year. I do think with what he's gone through this year, it will probably open up his mind to even train maybe differently this next summer. Just what he's had to go through and experience. I think that's part of his evolution as a player, because those elite players, they have to do that night in and night out on both ends of the floor.”
The Bulls are hoping to get White back on the court as soon as possible as they are already dealing with a lot of injury trouble as they approach the postseason. Hopefully he can get back soon and finish the season healthy.