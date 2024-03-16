The Chicago Bulls have had awful luck this season with injuries. The Bulls haven't been playing poorly on the court, but it has been difficult for them to find any consistency with all of the injuries that they have been dealt. More bad news in the injury department came this week for Chicago as Julian Phillips is in a walking boot with a right foot sprain.
Julian Phillips doesn't play a ton for the Bulls when he is healthy, but because of all the other injuries that the team is dealing with, this new hurts their depth a lot. The Bulls are missing a ton of players and they need all hands on deck. It is unclear when Phillips will be able to return.
“Chicago Bulls forward Julian Phillips has been diagnosed with a right foot sprain,” The Bulls said in a press release. “Phillips will be in a walking boot and his status will be updated as appropriate.”
The Bulls recently lost Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams to season-ending injuries. Depth was already a concern for this team as they try to make a push for the playoffs, and every injury that gets added on at this point is going to make things increasingly more difficult. Chicago can't afford to see another player go down at this point.
With less than a month to go in the regular season, the Bulls are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference with a 32-35 record. It would take a pretty disastrous finish for this team to fall out of the play-in tournament, but it is going to be hard for them to improve their standing with all of these injuries. There are 15 games left in the regular season. The Bulls should make the play-in, but it is unlikely that they make it any farther than that.