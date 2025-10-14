Back in February, the Chicago Bulls shocked the basketball world by announcing they were trading Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings. As part of that three-way trade, the Bulls snatched up guard Tre Jones.

On the one hand, the Bulls gave up a highly effective offensive player. However, on the other hand, they are looking to rebuild with younger players. That is where Jones, 25, entered into the picture.

For the remainder of the 2024-2025 season, Jones put up some considerable figures. Over the course of 18 games, Jones averaged 11.5 points, 4.9 assists, and 3.2 rebounds, and shot 57.2% from the field. Obviously, Bulls saw enough to sign Jones to a three-year $24 million contract in July.

During the preseason, Jones has continued to elevate his game. So far, he is averaging 9.3 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 70% from the field. In both games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Jones scored 10 points and shot 80% from the field.

Plus, in the second game on Oct.9, he had seven assists and five rebounds to cap off what was a complete game.

Altogether, Jones has proven himself to be an effective playmaker with potential, per Maxwell Ogden of Pippen Ain't Easy. Additionally, he could serve as a mediator between Coby White and Josh Giddey in the backcourt, relieving them of minutes as he comes off the bench.

Indeed, it is the regular season that matters more than the preseason. However, so far, there are signs that the Bulls were right to give Jones a break.

The Bulls' second unit is in good hands.

Perhaps the biggest reason why the Bulls are fortunate to have Jones is because he has all the necessities to lead the bench. His playmaking, ball-handling, and defensive prowess are a tantalizing trifecta that Bulls need to ensure the starters can rest easy.

The latter point is something that Jones has that LaVine didn't. Overall, LaVine was chastised for his defensive struggles. Over the last few seasons, his defensive ratings are between 114.3-114.7, which is higher than the league average.

Nevertheless, his inconsistency, subpar footwork, and lack of awareness have constantly overshadowed him.

Meanwhile, Jones is a very scrappy defender who has great awareness, quickness, and can particularly disrupt the passing lanes. During the 2023-2024 season with the Spurs, Jones finished fifth in the Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Plus, Coach Billy Donovan has heaped praise on Jones for being the “it factor” point guard who can fill the void left by Lonzo Ball after the Bulls traded him to the Cavaliers in exchange for Issac Okoro. In other words, a real playmaking point guard who is the jack of all trades.

Furthermore, Jones can be entrusted with keeping the ball in his hands. For instance, his assist to turnover ratio was 5.49 last season. Meaning, he doesn't turn the ball over with such frequency.

That is a major plus, especially coming off the bench. Altogether, the Bulls got everything they could ask for in Tre Jones. Plus, their growing physicality and youthfulness is the perfect fit for him.

It turns out, sometimes “buying low” can take you higher.