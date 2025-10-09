The Chicago Bulls main order of business this offseason was re-signing restricted free agent Josh Giddey, which they were able to do. Now they head into the 2025-26 season as a team that has some intriguing young players in place, with a firm direction finally in place. As training camp has gotten underway, the Bulls made an interesting addition to their roster with the signing of Kevin Knox, as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com.

Although terms of Kevin Knox’s signing were not immediately available, it’s likely a training camp deal with him having to make the Bulls final roster. As it stands, the Bulls already have 15 guaranteed contracts on the roster, making it improbable that Knox is on the team by the start of the regular season. He is not eligible for a two-way contract.

Knox’s signing likely has G League implications with him joining the Windy City Bulls upon his release at the end of training camp. A seven-year NBA veteran, Knox was a lottery pick at No. 9 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks. He played last season with the Golden State Warriors after signing a 10-day contract in February.

Article Continues Below

He appeared in a total of 14 games for the Warriors at just about six minutes per game. He averaged 3.3 points and 1.2 rebounds with splits of 50 percent shooting from the field, 26.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

He also suited up in five playoff games last year, averaging 4.2 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 40 percent from the field and 80 percent from the free-throw line in a little over seven minutes per game.

Once a highly-touted prospect at Kentucky, Knox has not quite been able to carve out a consistent role in the NBA. In addition to the Knicks and Warriors, he has also suited up for Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers.