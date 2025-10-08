The Chicago Bulls had an interesting summer as they tried to improve the roster. Chicago finally ended a long contract standoff with Josh Giddey after the guard held out for a longer deal. The Australian guard played well with Coby White down the stretch of the season. He is a key piece for the Bulls moving forward. However, head coach Billy Donovan won't have him for a stretch.

As Chicago works its way through the preseason, Donovan is getting his players back into peak physical shape. However, Giddey suffered a lower body injury during the Bulls' 118-117 win over the Miami Heat. The guard missed the second half of the game, leading some fans worried that the young star would have to miss an extended stretch of games.

Fortunately for Bulls supporters everywhere, the injury was not that serious. Donovan spoke with Chicago Sports Networks Insider K.C. Johnson, saying that he held Giddey out in order to look out for his health.

“Billy Donovan said Josh Giddey didn’t start second half merely as precaution,” Johnson said. “Minor tweak of ankle last week in practice and Giddey had issues getting visa and arrived in Chicago shortly before camp so is still working into game shape.”

Giddey, White, and Nikola Vucevic will lead the way for the Bulls again this season. However, Donovan has some young players, including second-year pro Matas Buzelis, who could take significant steps forward this season. As the team develops, Giddey's production will make or break its season as Chicago tries to compete for a spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Bulls have a plan in place to break out of the middle of the standings this season. If they do, Giddey will play a big role in their success. Donovan needs his lead guard to be healthy and in shape when the season starts in order for Chicago to reach its full potential