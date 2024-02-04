Billy Donovan shared his thoughts on Zach LaVine's season-ending surgery.

The Chicago Bulls are currently fighting for a playoff spot as they are currently in 9th place in the Eastern Conference. It didn't look like the Bulls would have much of a chance at the postseason after the first month of their season, but they have turned things around nicely. Unfortunately for the Bulls, they got news on Saturday that their star, Zach LaVine, would miss the rest of the season because of foot surgery.

Zach LaVine will not play for the remainder of the season for the Bulls. It has been a season full of injuries for him, so on the bright side for Chicago, they are used to playing without him. Head coach Billy Donovan spoke to the media before Chicago's game against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, and he shared his thoughts on the surgery decision for the first time.

“I spent a little time with him at shoot around just talking and seeing how he was feeling,” Billy Donovan told the media. “He made a decision that I think he thought was best for his health. I really feel like he did everything he could to try to get himself back to playing. I think the discomfort in his foot was at a place where he just didn’t feel like he had any chance of being himself and really contributing. I think that was really frustrating and hard for him. Personally, I feel bad for him, because I know how bad he wants to play and how badly he wants to be out there. When he can’t be out there, it just bothers him. He just wants to play.”

The Bulls have had players step up all year long because of injuries. That will have to continue throughout the final two months of the season.