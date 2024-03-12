The end of the NBA regular season is nearing, and pressure is mounting for teams that are in the playoff hunt. One of those teams is the Chicago Bulls. Not many expected the Bulls to compete for a playoff spot this season, but they have been a little bit better than people expected. With a little over a month remaining in the regular season, the Bulls are 31-33 and in ninth place in the East.
Last season, the Bulls ended up making the play-in tournament, and it's looking like that will be the case again. However, the team is still fighting hard to get into the top-six, but even if they do end up in the play-in, they want to take the next step and make it out. Head coach Billy Donovan talked about the final stretch of the regular season on Monday, and it sounds like the Bulls are locked in.
“I think you have these different pockets of the season that present different challenges,” Billy Donovan said to the media on Monday. “Certainly, going on the road for four games against good quality opponents [was a challenge]. I thought our guys had the right approach going from game to game. I didn’t think that we got too high after wins. I do think we probably ran out of a little bit of gas in the Clippers game, and that’s not taking anything away from them [the Clippers], because they got off to a great start in the fourth quarter. They [The Clippers] got up by nine and we never really recovered from that. But I do feel there’s a drive inside the team and a connection and that the communication is really good. They’re trying to rely and lean on each other. They know they need each other, so I feel that way. I didn’t sense coming into the locker room after the game that it was like ‘Okay, three and one.’ Obviously, we were happy we went three and one [on the West Coast road trip], but I think in the moment when you talk to guys after a game like that, they’re going to want to find a way to win.”
The Bulls are five games back of being in the top-six, so it would be difficult for them to find a way up there. However, anything is possible, and Chicago is playing well right now as they have won three of four.