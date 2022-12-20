By Jack Winter · 3 min read

The Chicago Bulls have suddenly reached an organizational crossroads. Even if they make major personnel changes as the February 9th trade deadline fast approaches, though, at least one central figure is likely to remain in Chicago for the foreseeable future.

In a must-read story detailing the slumping Bulls’ status both now and going forward, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that though friction exists between the locker room and coaching staff in Chicago, Donovan’s job is “currently safe” because he signed a contract extension before 2022-23 tipped off.

“In the third season of Billy Donovan’s tenure, there’s also been increased skepticism within the locker room about the head coach and the coaching staff. For Donovan, the challenge of optimizing DeRozan and LaVine together through a balance of execution, accountability and cooperation looms large. Donovan’s job is currently safe, however, as The Athletic reported that he signed a multiyear contract extension prior to the start of this season.”

The Bulls quietly extended Donovan’s contract over the offseason, rewarding him for leading the team to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016-17. Chicago came out like gangbusters in 2021-22 behind the summer additions of DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso, even leading the Eastern Conference at 39-21 through late February.

A rash of injuries to Ball, Caruso and other key contributors marred the Bulls’ dream season, though, culminating in a five-game loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs.

Still, general manager Arturas Karnisovas and the front office saw enough from Donovan to add “several more years” to his existing deal—which reportedly had two years remaining on it—prior to 2022-23.

Though Donovan certainly isn’t immune from criticism for his role in Chicago’s disappointing 11-18 start this season, it’s clear this team’s issues extend far beyond coaching.

Ball has yet to take the floor, and there’s no timetable for his debut. LaVine’s nagging knee pain has sapped him of the world-class athleticism that initially drove him to stardom. He and DeRozan play similarly ball-dominant styles, and center Nikola Vucevic has yet to duplicate the form with the Bulls that made him a first-time All-Star in 2020-21 before he was acquired from the Orlando Magic.

Donovan isn’t infallible. His offensive schemes aren’t the most modern or inventive, and he’s been unable to keep Chicago’s defense above-average absent the menacing backcourt tandem of Ball and Caruso. Still, Donovan has proven his bonafides as a quality NBA head coach with both the Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder. He likely wouldn’t be out of a job long if Chicago ever parted ways with him.

That’s a bridge to cross for both the Bulls and Donovan down the line, though. For now, they’re tasked with making the best of a bad situation, hopefully turning Chicago’s wayward season around.