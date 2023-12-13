Injuries are a big factor in Dalen Terry and Julian Phillips' minute increase.

The Chicago Bulls have had some injury trouble so far this season, but with their recent lineup changes, they've actually been finding some success. Chicago started the season 5-14 before the injury bug really hit, and they have won four out of five games since this. The only loss came on Monday night on the road to the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime. The Bulls have had to rely on some new players, and two guys that are getting more minutes are Dalen Terry and Julian Phillips.

So far this season, the Bulls have needed a lot of unsung heroes to rise to the occasion, and it has resulted in the team being 4-1 in their last five. Chicago has been gelling as of late, and Dalen Terry and Julian Phillips are two players who are seeing increased minutes during this stretch. Billy Donovan recently explained his decision to play them more.

“One is, the injuries to two backcourt players, that certainly provides an opportunity for them,” Billy Donovan said to the media on Tuesday. “It's probably no different from Ayo [Dosunmu] when Lonzo [Ball] went out. When Lonzo [Ball] went out, it provided an opportunity for him to play. They've [Dalen Terry and Julian Phillips] had a lot of bright spots in moments. I always respect, especially younger players, their path when they don't come in and are immediately in the rotation. You want to give them opportunities to play some. Julian [Phillips] played in the first half, didn't play the second half. Dalen [Terry] did play in both halves. You go back to a previous game, Julian [Phillips] did play in both halves. The fact that they're out there playing is good for them. It's good for their development, good for their growth.”

The Bulls will be without star player Zach LaVine for at least a couple more weeks, and with trade rumors swirling, it could be much longer. Trade rumors are also swirling around DeMar DeRozan. In conclusion, Terry and Phillips may be needed a lot more in the future.