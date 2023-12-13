The Chicago Bulls have a lot of themes for games throughout the city – City Night, Kids Night, ETC. If you're a Bulls fan, you won't want to miss the January 12th game against the Golden State Warriors at the Ring of Honor game. Chicago will be honoring the 13 new members of the 2024 Ring of Honor class.
Ring of Honor classes happen every two years, so the next one after this will be in 2026 for the Bulls. The 2024 class will feature 13 individual Bulls legends and the entire 1995-96 team, who won the NBA Championship. Here is everyone that will be honored:
Artis Gilmore, Phil Jackson, Michael Jordan, Johnny “Red” Kerr, Dick Klein, Jerry Krause, Toni Kukoc, Bob Love, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Jerry Sloan, Chet Walker, Tex Winter, and the 1995-96 team, which went 72-10 and won the 1996 NBA Championship. The Bulls will honor the following players, coaches and staff from the 1995-96 team:
Players: Randy Brown, Jud Buechler Jason Caffey, James Edwards, Jack Haley, Ron Harper, Michael Jordan, Steve Kerr, Toni Kukoc, Luc Longley, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, John Salley, Dickey Simpkins and Bill Wennington
Coaches: Jim Cleamons, Phil Jackson, Erik Helland, John Paxson, Jimmy Rodgers and Tex Winter
Front Office Members: Ivica Dukan, Clarence Gaines, Jr., Jerry Krause, John Ligmanowski, Chip Schaefer, Jim Stack and Al Vermeil
“The Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor will be a first-of-its-kind celebration honoring many of the legends who have helped shaped our organization over the past 57 years,” Bulls president and CEO Michael Reinsdorf said. “They have deep connections to our fans and community and represent a spirit of competition, hard work, and toughness. This January, we look forward to cementing their legacy in Bulls history and inspiring the future of our organization.”
January 12th is going to be a fun night, and you won't want to miss it if you're a Bulls fan.