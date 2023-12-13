Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and more will be honored at the January 12th Bulls-Warriors game.

The Chicago Bulls have a lot of themes for games throughout the city – City Night, Kids Night, ETC. If you're a Bulls fan, you won't want to miss the January 12th game against the Golden State Warriors at the Ring of Honor game. Chicago will be honoring the 13 new members of the 2024 Ring of Honor class.

Ring of Honor classes happen every two years, so the next one after this will be in 2026 for the Bulls. The 2024 class will feature 13 individual Bulls legends and the entire 1995-96 team, who won the NBA Championship. Here is everyone that will be honored:

Artis Gilmore, Phil Jackson, Michael Jordan, Johnny “Red” Kerr, Dick Klein, Jerry Krause, Toni Kukoc, Bob Love, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Jerry Sloan, Chet Walker, Tex Winter, and the 1995-96 team, which went 72-10 and won the 1996 NBA Championship. The Bulls will honor the following players, coaches and staff from the 1995-96 team: