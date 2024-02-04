The Bulls' bench needs to find a groove as the team battles injury trouble.

The Chicago Bulls are dealing with some injury trouble right now as key players Patrick Williams and Zach LaVine are both out. Williams shouldn't miss too much time, but LaVine is having surgery on his foot, and he will not play for the rest of the year with the Bulls. With the injury trouble, Chicago needs some guys on the bench to step up, but that's not always easy. Their first game after the LaVine surgery news was on Saturday against the Sacramento Kings, and they lost 123-115.

Saturday's game didn't go as planned for the Bulls, who came into the matchup favored by 2.5. Changing up the lineup is hard to do in the middle of the season, and head coach Billy Donovan knows that his bench players need to gel a bit better for the team to have success.

“We've got to find a rhythm there,” Billy Donovan said on Saturday. “I think a guy like Torrey (Craig) who has been around a lot, I think he's probably got to find his rhythm. I think for Julian (Phillips) and even Terry (Taylor) to a certain standpoint because they (Kings) ended up playing pretty big. Yeah, they played pretty big at the three, four and the five and we were just small and we got, I thought hurt on the glass and hurt inside. So we went with Terry just to be a little bit bigger. But yeah, we're gonna have to find some kind of chemistry and cohesiveness there with the unit as Torrey starts to come back and it's hard for him right because he's on a minute restriction.”

After a bad start to the season, it's been an impressive turnaround for the Bulls to get themselves in the playoff hunt. However, they can't seem to catch a break in the injury department. Everyone is going to have to step up from here on out.