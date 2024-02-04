Zach LaVine has an undeniable impact on the Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls received some unfortunate injury news on Saturday as Zach LaVine will miss the remainder of the season due to foot surgery. LaVine has been battling injuries all season long, and this one will sideline him for the rest of the year. The Bulls are currently in 9th place in the Eastern Conference, and they are battling for a playoff spot. Chicago is 23-26 on the year.

Because of the injuries this season, the Bulls are used to playing shorthanded, and they are used to playing without Zach LaVine. Still, he is arguably their best player, and losing him for the rest of the season is a tough blow. Head coach Billy Donovan discussed the impact that he has on this team before the Bulls-Kings game on Saturday.

“We’ve obviously had a lot of games where he has not been a part of it,” Billy Donovan said to the media. “Trying to get him back acclimated, I thought he did a really good job when he came back. The sprained ankle set him back, and then he didn’t play after that. He’s been kind of in and out, certainly you’d love to have a player of his caliber available. I didn’t have a timetable from this point of when he would be back. Now, with the news coming out, we’ll have to play without him. I’ve always said when you lose really good players, it impacts your team.”

Replacing LaVine is difficult, but the Bulls are used to playing without him this season. A lot of guys have stepped up when he's been out, and that will have to continue for the remainder of the year.