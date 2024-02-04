Billy Donovan liked the comeback effort despite the loss.

The Chicago Bulls fell to 23-27 on the season after a home loss to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. The game started off with domination by the Kings as they opened up a 30-point lead early in the third quarter. The Bulls looked dead in the water at that point, but they almost came all the way back as they got the deficit down to three in the late stages of the game. It was an exciting finish in Chicago, but Sacramento hung on for a 123-115 win.

Chicago didn't get the result that they were looking for, but there will still some bright spots from the shorthanded squad. Coming back from down by 30 points isn't easy, especially for a team like the Bulls that are dealing with some brutal injuries. They almost got it done though, and head coach Billy Donovan was happy with what he saw in the second half despite the loss.

“I thought our defensive activity really picked up, I thought we got stops,” Billy Donovan said after the game in regards to the second half. “I thought we were really active with our hands, we had a lot of deflections. In the early part of the game we didn't really shoot it that well, I think our turonvers hurt us in the first half. I thought we started off the third quarter really the right way, we did some good things, but we couldn't get anything to go down, I think we missed three straight threes. They made three straight threes so the lead ballooned up pretty quickly…I thought the effort after being down by (30) to fight our way back. I do think the deflections, the turnovers, enabled us to play with pretty good pace… I thought we did much better job of attacking the paint and getting down hill in the third and fourth.”

The Kings are a very good team, so the Bulls don't have any reason to keep their heads down. Still, that was a tough way to lose after almost completing a 30-point comeback.