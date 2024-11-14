The Chicago Bulls picked up a big win on the road on Wednesday night as they took down the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The Bulls almost blew a massive lead in this one as they were up big for most of the game before allowing the Knicks to take the lead in the fourth quarter. However, Coby White drained three free throws with three seconds left in the game to give Chicago a 124-123 win.

There were a lot of big moments in this game, and there was even one play that almost caused Bulls head coach Billy Donovan to call a timeout because of celebrating. It was a Patrick Williams tip dunk.

“I was very very excited and almost called a timeout and had a celebration on the bench,” Billy Donovan said after the game, according to a post from K.C. Johnson. “He made a tip dunk.”

Patrick Williams was incredibly efficient on Wednesday night as he scored 18 points on 6-9 shooting in 33 minutes. He was 3-4 from deep and he also added six rebounds and two assists. Williams is feeling good out there.

“I just wanted to stay in the play,” Williams said of his dunk that Donovan was referencing. “It feels good to be able to play the game you love and feel good playing it. I'm feeling comfortable out there.”

Zach LaVine was once again extremely impressive for the Bulls

Seeing Patrick Williams play well has been a great sight for Bulls fans, but how about the play of Zach LaVine as well? LaVine is playing like the super star that he is right now, and he had another huge game on Wednesday night as he led the team with 31 points. He was 12-17 from the floor and 4-8 from deep. He is playing lights out right now.