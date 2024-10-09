Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan revealed that Lonzo Ball’s absence from the team’s preseason opener was not solely due to his ongoing knee injury recovery. Instead, the 26-year-old guard, who has been recovering from multiple knee surgeries, was recently sidelined by a severe bout of COVID-19.

The Bulls kicked off their preseason with a 116-112 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night, but Ball, who last played an NBA game on January 14, 2022, was once again out of action. During his recovery period, Ball has undergone three surgeries on his left knee, including an experimental cartilage transplant, a procedure no professional athlete has successfully recovered from.

While his knee remains a concern, his absence from the preseason opener was due to COVID-19. Ball was struck with the illness just before training camp, which cost him more than a week of workouts. According to Donovan, the virus took a toll on the guard, causing him to lose weight and strength.

“I think in talking to medical and even my conversations with him, there’s still a period of him getting his strength back,” Donovan said. “Probably lost out on working out for more than a week (with COVID). Lost some weight, lost some strength. We’re going to be cautious with the buildup.”

Billy Donovan sets realistic expectations for Lonzo Ball’s workload amid COVID recovery

Donovan also acknowledged that Ball, who has yet to play a season with more than 65 games, is realistic about his current physical condition. The most games Ball has ever played in a season was 63 during the 2019-20 season when he was with the New Orleans Pelicans.

“I think he’s very realistic about where he is physically,” Donovan said. “We’ve got to find a way for him to prolong his career where he can show in these amounts of minutes, he can be a productive player. I also think he understands too, that from a minutes standpoint this is not going to be what it was for him in New Orleans or even what it was for him his first year in Chicago.”

Billy Donovan indicated that Lonzo Ball’s workload this season may need to be carefully managed, considering his injury history and recent COVID diagnosis.

“He’s going to have to show that he can do it over the course of the season, but some of that maybe he doesn’t play 82 games. Maybe he plays 65,” Donovan added.

The Chicago Bulls remain hopeful that Ball can eventually return to the court and contribute meaningfully this season. As the team prepares for the 2024-25 season, the focus will be on balancing Ball’s recovery from knee surgery with the lingering effects of his recent illness.