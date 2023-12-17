Billy Donovan admitted he made a mistake late in the Bulls loss to the Heat.

The Chicago Bulls suffered a crushing loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday night, watching a fourth quarter rally fall short after Jimmy Butler nailed a game-winning buzzer-beater to give the Heat a 118-116 victory. The Bulls had a win in their grasp, but some late game miscues led to the Heat snatching victory from the jaws of defeat, and Billy Donovan revealed that he had a big regret from his late-game management.

After trailing by 11 points entering the fourth quarter, the Bulls had a two-point lead and the ball with less than a minute left in the game. On their second to last possession, though, DeMar DeRozan was trapped by Miami, and ended up getting the ball stolen off of him by Butler. Even though the Bulls got another possession, Donovan singled out this possession by saying he should have called a timeout once the Heat sent multiple bodies DeRozan's way.

Via K.C. Johnson:

“Donovan said he wished he had moved to call timeout quicker before DeRozan turnover because he saw that DeRozan had back turned and didn't see trap coming.”

Billy Donovan's latest gaffe adds to the Bulls continued woes

After DeRozan turned the ball over, Kyle Lowry would hit a game-tying shot with 31 seconds left in the game. The Bulls had a chance to retake the lead, but Nikola Vucevic missed a go-ahead jumper, setting the stage for Butler's heroics. Had Chicago scored on the previous possession, though, they likely would have managed to hold on for the victory.

Instead, the Bulls were handed their 17th loss of the season, as their woes continue to mount early on in the new campaign. Nothing has gone right for Chicago this year, and with each passing loss, the likelihood that they blow up their roster and undergo a rebuild becomes more and more likely. For now, though, the Bulls will head back to the drawing board as they get ready for their next game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.