Rumors are swirling that Zach LaVine could be traded from the Bulls, and Billy Donovan recently touched on the subject.

The Chicago Bulls are off to a rough start this season as they currently have a 4-7 record through the first 11 games of the season. Chicago made it to the play-in tournament last season, but if they are going to have similar success this year, they will need to be better. There are currently rumors swirling that Bulls star Zach LaVine could soon be traded because of locker room concerns, and that is another negative aspect of the season so far in Chicago. It's unclear what will happen with LaVine at the moment, but Billy Donovan shared his thoughts on his leadership on Wednesday.

“What you try to do is make sure that everybody’s playing in a way that is going to give us the best opportunity to be successful, I think he [Zach LaVine] has done that,” Billy Donovan said to the media. “Up to this point, I haven’t seen anything other than that. He’s always been coachable; he’s always been a guy that you can go to and talk to.”

It sounds like Donovan is fully in support of LaVine at the moment, and he hasn't had any issues with him that he shared. There's no question that LaVine is one of the best players on this Bulls team.

So far on the season, LaVine is averaging 21.9 PPG, 4.8 RPG and 3.0 APG. He has been good this year, and he had an especially impressive performance against the Detroit Pistons where he dropped 51 points. The Bulls did go on to lose the game, however.

As of now, LaVine is still with the Bulls, but there will likely be more updates on this situation in the coming days.