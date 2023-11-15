A number of concerns surrounding superstar guard Zach LaVine has emerged amid the Bulls' openness to trade him.

Amid rumblings that the Chicago Bulls are open to trading Zach LaVine, a couple of reports emerge about the locker room concerns surrounding the superstar guard.

While a deal has yet to be made and there are no news so far if teams interested in LaVine have started discussions with the Bulls, the veteran guard did hint earlier at his pending departure with some cryptic comments. LaVine noted that he understands the business of the NBA before refusing to discuss the trade rumors, noting that “if something comes, obviously, out later on that will be the time I talk about it.”

It is particularly interesting since LaVine usually refutes the trade rumors. This time, however, it's different.

Amid all the buzz about his potential departure, though, his issues with the Bulls have been a major talking point. Apparently, teammates and coaches have concerns about his accountability–or the lack thereof.

“While LaVine remains well liked in the locker room personally, there have been mounting questions by teammates and the coaching staff about his accountability stretching to last season,” Joe Cowley of Chicago Sun-Times wrote. “There were games in which he was pouty after a win, and then losses in which teammates didn't understand where he was directing the blame publicly, a source said.”

Not only that, but Bulls reporter KC Johnson also mentioned on Mully and Haugh at 670 The Score that LaVine “never, never gotten over” Billy Donovan's benching late in their November 2022 loss against the Orlando Magic. In that game, LaVine scored just four points on 1-of-14 shooting (via Daniel Greenberg).

This is certainly noteworthy, especially with the Bulls struggling early in the season. It was already clear at the start of the campaign that Chicago has some deep-rooted problems when the team had a players-only meeting following it's opening-night loss.

While LaVine is undoubtedly the best player on the team, it's a big problem if his teammates and coaches have doubts about his leadership.

Of course it's always best to take rumors such as the ones mentioned above with a grain of salt. Nonetheless, if true, it explains why the Bulls look so scattered. If your leader isn't taking accountability and has issues with the coach, it's a recipe for disaster.

Zach LaVine trade rumors

A number of teams have expressed interest in LaVine, with the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers mentioned as potential suitors.

The Sixers are said to wait it to see by the trade deadline what they need, though Philly president Daryl Morey hinted recently that LaVine doesn't fit their biggest needs at the moment.

As for the Lakers and Heat, as ClutchPoints discussed earlier, their interest in LaVine makes sense.

Miami is still looking for that superstar to pair up with Jimmy Butler after missing out on both Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal during the offseason, and LaVine fits their need for that secondary scorer alongside Butler.

For the Lakers, they have tried a number of times to get that third star alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, though to no avail–with the Russell Westbrook experiment failing miserably. LaVine is exactly the scorer they need to help alleviate the workload on LeBron's aging body and the injury-prone AD.

It remains to be seen where the Bulls ends up dealing LaVine. And sure enough, it won't be a surprise if it ends up happening sooner rather than later.