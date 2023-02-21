The Chicago Bulls are expected to waive center Tony Bradley to clear a roster spot to sign guard Patrick Beverley, according to a Tuesday tweet from ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bradley may end up with a landing spot this season as there are still teams in the market for a reserve center, Wojnarowski continued.

The Bulls signed Beverley on Monday after he was traded, and eventually released, by the Orlando Magic. The 6-foot-1-inch guard from Chicago averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists with the Los Angeles Lakers before the trade, starting in every one of the 45 games he played for the Lakers.

A former four-star prospect out of Marshall High School, Patrick Beverley wrote he wanted to play for the Bulls in a 2012 tweet that resurfaced on Monday.

“Just got this feeling, I want to play for the Bulls,” Beverley wrote. “Do I see NBA next year?”

Patrick Beverley committed to Arkansas in 2006, passing up offers from Michigan and St. John’s to join a Razorbacks roster that featured two future NBA players in forward Sonny Weems and center Steven Hill. He sent the tweet after his first season with Spartak Saint Petersburg, a Russian professional basketball team based in Saint Petersburg, where he averaged 13.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 16 games played, according to Basketball Reference.

Chicago first signed Tony Bradley onto the roster as they re-signed guard Javonte Green and brought back guard Devon Dotson on a two-way contract in 2021. He serving as a backup to former All-Star center Nikola Vučević in his two seasons with the Bulls, averaging 2.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 8.7 minutes per game. The team signed center Andre Drummond to a two-year, $6.6 million contract in June.

The Bulls will tip off against the Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. CST on Friday in the United Center. The game will be broadcasted on NBC Sports Chicago.