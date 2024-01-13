Broadcaster Stacey King, who used to play for the Chicago Bulls back in the day, had some words for the fans who booed Jerry Krause's wife

Friday night was supposed to be a cheerful one for the Chicago Bulls franchise, considering their inaugural Ring of Honor Ceremony had taken place. However, besides the eventual loss to the Golden State Warriors, the ceremony itself was dampened by one particular moment.

One of the inaugural inductees was the late Jerry Krause, famously known for being the general manager of the Bulls during Jordan's time. However, Krause was also believed by many to have (supposedly) played a part in the disbandment of the Bulls following their last title in 1998. Due to this, the Chicago fandom still has a loathing toward him, and it showed by how they brutally showered boos down to his widowed wife, Thelma Krause.

The widow was visibly seen in tears as she represented her deceased husband at the ceremony.

Stacey King calls out Bulls fans

Plenty of those who witnessed the ceremony condemned the Chicago fans in the arena. Former Bulls player turned broadcaster Stacey King in particular, couldn't help but address the issue on air.

“Chicago is a sports house, and what we've witnessed today when Jerry Krause's name was called, and the people that booed Jerry Krause and his widow who was accepting his honor for him…it was the worst thing I've ever seen in my life,” King said, via ClutchPoints. “I hurt for that lady, (they) brought her to tears. And whoever booed her in this arena should be ashamed of themselves.”

Bulls broadcaster Stacey King ripped fans who boo'd Thelma & Jerry Krause. "What we witnessed today when Jerry's name was called… It was the worst thing I've ever seen in my life. I hurt for that lady. Whoever boo'd her in this arena should be ashamed."pic.twitter.com/3TllfGEWho https://t.co/aXrd9PoPdy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 13, 2024

Regardless of the absence of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, plenty of familiar faces who've made significant contributions to the franchise were present. Unfortunately, they were all there to witness that one particularly upsetting moment.