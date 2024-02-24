The Chicago Bulls are a team that's seemingly stuck in no-man's land. They aren't good enough to be a top playoff team but they aren't bad enough to get a top draft pick. They're probably locked into a play-in spot and have a shot at one of the lower playoff seeds but aren't good enough to actually make a series competitive. The Bulls had the need to fill a roster spot this week and they made the decision to convert rookie wing Onuralp Bitim's two-way contract to a standard contract as per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.
As per Charania, Onuralp Bitim's new contract with the Bulls is a multi-year deal. Bitim signed with the Bulls as a free agent in the offseason after having played professional basketball in his home country of Turkey. He attended high school in the United States playing for powerhouse Huntington Prep.
Bitim played eight seasons of professional basketball in Turkey and is a two-time dunk contest champion in the Turkish League. This season, he's only played in two games for the Bulls and has yet to register any stats.
He's spent most of his on court minutes this season with the Bulls G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls. He's appeared in 12 games for Windy City averaging 16.7 points per game, 3.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists with splits of 45.6 percent shooting from the field, 43.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 83.3 percent shooting from the free throw line.
Bitim is older than most NBA rookies, but he has some potential for the Bulls. As evidence by his G League three-point percentage, he can be a valuable shooter for the team.