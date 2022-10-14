It’s official. The Chicago Bulls have signed Kostas Antetokounmpo to the team. Does this also mean that his big brother will be coming to Chicago in the near future?

The Bulls made the announcement on their official Twitter page following their decision to sign the 6-foot-10 power forward to a two-way deal (h/t the Bulls on Twitter):

OFFICIAL: We have signed F Kostas Antetokounmpo to a two-way contract. Let's work, @Kostas_Ante13! pic.twitter.com/QaZUt3Pfqs — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 14, 2022

Earlier in the summer, Giannis Antetokounmpo hinted at the possibility of playing for the Bulls somewhere down the road. He did make it abundantly clear that he’s fully committed to the cause with the Milwaukee Bucks, but he also stated that perhaps in the future, “you never know.”

While the Bulls have kept a calm demeanor in spite of the former back-to-back MVP’s bold declaration (or at least on the surface), it seems that they are now trying their best to lure Giannis to Chicago. For what it’s worth, he’s still under contract with the Bucks until 2026.

Conspiracy theories aside, though, Kostas Antetokounmpo will now get a chance to prove himself with the Bulls. The 24-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers where he played a grand total of just 20 games in two years.

Despite the fact that he’s been dubbed the “Greek Freak 2.0,” Kostas is a far cry from his big brother. Kostas can hoop, no doubt, but to be honest, he doesn’t hold a candle to what Giannis brings to the table. Then again, only a handful of players in the world can say that they’re at the same level as the Bucks superstar.