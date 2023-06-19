The Chicago Bulls have been stuck in NBA purgatory for a few years now. For the second season in a row, the Bulls won 40-plus games during the regular season and didn't win a playoff series. Hence, changes could be coming in Chicago this summer.

One Bulls player whose name has been thrown around in trade rumors for a while now is star guard Zach LaVine, who has three years remaining on his contract. And a recent rumor indicated what the Bulls' desired trade return for Zach LaVine is, per an NBC Sports Chicago article from K.C. Johnson:

“One league source said the Bulls would be focused on getting a good young player, multiple first-round picks and salary filler if they decide to trade LaVine. Another said one first-round pick and an established, high-end player might be sufficiently intriguing.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Zach LaVine, 28, has played nine years in the NBA and six as a member of the storied Chicago Bulls franchise. He averaged 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.2 blocks, 2.5 turnovers, and 2.1 personal fouls per game across 77 appearances this season (all starts).

The former UCLA standout scored the ball with great accuracy from the field in the 2022-23 campaign — LaVine's 48.5% field-goal percentage was the second-highest of his pro career.

Only time will tell if Zach LaVine will still be a member of the Bulls after the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday night. But what is clear is that the Bulls will need to receive quite a lot of assets in return to part ways with the two-time NBA All-Star.