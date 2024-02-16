Donovan Mitchell is impressed with Coby White.

The Chicago Bulls dropped their last game before the All-Star break on Wednesday night on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was a great came as it came right down to the wire, and it was a heartbreaker for Chicago. The Bulls led for most of the game and they were even up by 17 at one point, but the Cavaliers came back and got the win, 108-105.

Despite the loss, Coby White continued to play spectacular basketball for the Bulls. He has been scorching hot as of late, and it continued on Wednesday as he dropped 32 points on 11-17 shooting. He finished 5-8 from deep. He has been great this year for the Bulls, and Donovan Mitchell has been taking notice.

“He’s been scoring, he’s been making guys around him better, making winning plays,” Donovan Mitchell said, according to an article from NBA.com. “Then making me pay for not rotating at the end of the game, 11-of-17 from the field. Those are timely shots. He’s gotten better. To see the growth, the confidence. You can see it in his eyes. There’s the look like he belongs here, he deserves to be playing like this. I have the utmost respect for his game and for him. He’s up there in that (Most Improved Player) conversation, for sure.”

Coby White has been a major key for the Bulls this season and he has stepped up all year long while Chicago has battled injury trouble. Mitchell is right, he is up there in the conversation for Most Improved Player. The final 27 games of the season are going to be big for White and the Bulls.