Coby White couldn't get the game-tying shot to drop for the Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls are now on their All-Star break after a difficult loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. A win would've been a great way for the Bulls to go into the break, but they came up just a little bit short in a game that they led for a long time. Chicago led after the first three quarters of the game and they led by 17 at one point, but the Cavaliers came back in the fourth quarter and got the win, 108-105.

That loss is a tough one to swallow for the Bulls as they played a great game for the majority of the contest. They just couldn't finish things out in the end, however. Chicago had a chance to tie the game late, and they had it in the hands of one their best shooters, Coby White. Unfortunately, you can't make them all.

“These moments define the game, so I’ve got to take it on the chin and be better the next time,” Coby White said, according to an article from ESPN. “Nothing can prepare you, except for going through them. I’m pretty ticked I didn’t make the last shot, but it means a lot to be put in that position.”

After starting the season 5-14, the Bulls have made a lot of progress, and they head into the All-Star break in a much better position than a lot of people were expecting. Chicago is currently 26-29 and they are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. This team is going to be hunting for a playoff spot in the final couple months of the season.