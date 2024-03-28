Coby White recently had to miss some time for the Chicago Bulls because of a minor hip injury, but he is back in the lineup now. The Bulls have dealt with major injury trouble this season, so when White went down, it was scary for Chicago, and everyone held their breath. Luckily for the Bulls, White is ok, and he is playing again. However, he has been in a little bit of a slump as of late.
This season has been a big one for Coby White, but he has been a little bit streaky. A big reason for this is that he has emerged as one of the best scorers for Chicago, so teams guard him a little bit differently now. There are stretches where he doesn't shoot the basketball as well, but head coach Billy Donovan wants him to always be confident and aggressive.
“Coby [White] is not a complainer and doesn't ever make excuses,” Billy Donovan said before Wednesday's Bulls-Pacers game. “So, when you talk to him, he never ever goes to ‘Hey, my hip is bothering me. I'm still feeling discomfort. I feel like I'm 85%.’ You never get that from him. I think he's had enough games back to get his rhythm. I think he's gotten good looks. He hasn't shot the ball well. I think that will be an area of growth for him moving forward. He's gone on these unbelievable tears for two, three weeks and then he's had some time where he hasn't shot the ball, where there's been pretty big swings so to speak. I think the biggest thing that we need for him is for him to maintain being aggressive when he is open and getting the opportunity to do that.”
Coby White is having a breakout season
The Bulls have seen a lot of their players improve over the course of the season, and it's a good thing they have because of all of all the injuries. A lot of guys have stepped up, and one of those players is Coby White. This is his fifth year in the NBA, and it has been his best yet.
So far this season, White is averaging 19.3 PPG, 5.2 APG and 4.7 RPG. His previous high for points was 15.1 PPG back in the 2020-21 season. This year has been big for White, and he should continue to get better.
The regular season is winding down for White and the Bulls as they have just nine games left after Wednesday's game. If Chicago is going to have postseason success, White will need to be on.