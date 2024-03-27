The Chicago Bulls have had a very up and down season in terms of success on the court and also injuries. The injury trouble has been there all year long, and it has been issue, but we have also seen a lot of players on the Bulls grow and get better this season, which has softened the blow of the injury trouble. One of those players is Alex Caruso.
Alex Caruso has gotten a little banged up this season, but for the most part, he has been healthy and a consistent contributor for the Bulls. One thing that has stood out this season for him is his defense, but he has also taken some strides with his offense as well. On Wednesday, head coach Billy Donovan broke down what he has seen from Caruso this season on the offensive end.
“To his credit, we talked to him a lot last summer about going into this season – him shooting the ball more,” Billy Donovan told the media before the Bulls battle the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. “It felt like he bypassed a lot of shots and he’s done a really good job I think shooting the ball and shooting it with confidence. Generally, when somebody is good at something, it overshadows other things that they're good at, and he's obviously incredible defensively with what he does in the hustle plays and loose balls and deflections. I mean, it's incredible. Those things really stand out. But he's a good pick and roll player. He's got good pace and tempo. He's got good vision. He's smart. He knows how to manipulate matchups. He knows how to get in and out of screens – you can use him as a screener. I think some of that stuff really goes unnoticed with him in a lot of ways. He's always been a guy that, even being a guard, it's not like, ‘Hey, I need the ball in my hands when I'm playing pick and roll.’ He'll do whatever it is that he needs to do to help the team. I do think he's done a really good job offensively. I’m comfortable playing him in the pick and roll, comfortable with him shooting the basketball, certainly driving. He's never going to be an isolation player, it's just not who he is. But I do think that his offense has gotten better.”
Alex Caruso's stats tell the story
It has been clear if you watch the Bulls and Alex Caruso that he has been scoring more, and his offensive numbers this season are by far better than most other years in his career. Caruso has been in the NBA since 2017. He averaged 9.2 PPG in his second season, but other than that, his highest point average was 7.4 PPG. This season Caruso is averaging double figures for the first time in his career.
Caruso has had a great all around season and he is averaging 10 PPG, 3.8 RPG and 3.2 APG. He has been a valuable piece to the puzzles for the Bulls this season, and the better he plays, the better chance Chicago has to win.