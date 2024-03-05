Coby White came up huge for the Chicago Bulls Monday night, helping his team complete a 113-109 come-from-behind win on the road against the Sacramento Kings. White put up one of the greatest performances of his career against the Kings, as he finished with a career-high 37 points to go with five rebounds, seven assists, and a steal while shooting 73.7 percent from the field.
It was the first time that a Bulls player had that kind of stat line since, well, a dude named Michael Jordan back in 1990, according to BullsMuse.
After the game, White shared an insight into the Bulls' mindset that helped them claw back from a seemingly insurmountable 22-point deficit.
“I just think the character of the guys in this room. For me, I've been here five years. Some of these guys I've been playing with. But just getting to know their backgrounds, where they come from, their journeys, their stories, how they are able to fight through adversity just in life,” White said, per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.
“The basketball court is easy. But the stuff a lot of these guys went through in their lifetime and how they fought through it and how every challenge that came their way they seemed to get over it and run through that wall. The character of this room creates the resilience of this basketball team,” White added.
On the season, White is averaging 19.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per outing. He's had some big games for the Bulls this season, showing that he's capable of handling an expanded workload for the team.
Coby White, DeMar DeRozan take charge in thrilling comeback win against the Kings
It was not all just White, though, who did serious damage on the Kings, with Demar DeRozan pouring in 19 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter, while Ayo Dosunmo had 20 points and five assists. Moreover, the Bulls' defense held Sacramento to just 30 percent shooting from the floor in the final period.
The Bulls will look to sustain their momentum as they travel to Salt Lake City for the second game of their current road trip against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.