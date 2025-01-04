Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine has typically been on Colin Cowherd's list of NBA players who he doesn't think are too good. However, his opinion might change after running into LaVine in public. Afterward, Cowherd told his wife, and she was not pleased. He shared on his X account about the interaction with him and his wife.

“My wife is furious,” the tweet reads. “Just bumped into @ZachLaVine. Total class. Really nice guy. And one of @jasonrmcintyre faves. I told my wife I’ve been critical of him before, and she snapped. “No more negative comments on nice people. You’re lucky he’s a gentleman”. I’m in the doghouse.”

While Cowherd might be doing his job, his wife remains skeptical. She mentioned being critical of being nice players. However, LaVine is not the first player Cowherd bumped into. For example, Cowherd brought Baker Mayfield on his show for an interview. Despite the talk show host not being a fan of Mayfield's game, he brought him on the show anyway.

Colin Cowherd's interaction with Bulls' Zach LaVine may change his perception

LaVine is in a rough spot right now for Chicago. He's being productive on a mediocre team. Despite the offensive success, the team remains stagnant. Luckily, LaVine has garnered trade interest from many across the league. His athleticism, scoring, and explosive style of play could be an instant boost for any team.

Plus, he is a win-now player after spending his career in Minnesota and now Chicago. Going to a new spot would change many narratives about him. LaVine will be able to contribute to winning basketball consistently. For now, he'll remain on a strange Bulls team. They have veterans and young players but don't have an identity.

A change of scenery will allow people to see LaVine's talent not go to waste. Who knows, it might make Cowherd take another look at LaVine's productivity.