DeMar DeRozan is frustrated due to all the losing the Bulls have been enduring, the latest of which was a 121-108 loss to the Raptors.

It is going from bad to worse for the Chicago Bulls. Amid all the speculation regarding the futures of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic in the Windy City, the Bulls have been playing disjointed basketball, and now, frustrations are mounting yet again after they suffered another blowout loss, a 121-108 defeat to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

In fact, DeRozan, beyond being pissed at his former teammate Pascal Siakam for hoisting up a three with the shot clock off, is feeling exasperated over all the turmoil that has beset the Bulls over the past week after suffering their third consecutive loss by double digits.

“I can’t fake it. I’m beyond frustrated. And I think it’s rightfully so as a competitor. Everybody in this locker room is frustrated. It’s from a good place of being a competitor and wanting to figure it out that badly,” DeRozan said, per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

At this point, it's only a matter of time before the Bulls blow it up, as barring a miracle, it's looking like their misery will continue. But DeMar DeRozan, being the competitor that he is, is not giving up hope of a turnaround, for as long as the Bulls show fight on the hardwood.

“Put a couple wins together. I really truly believe that can shift everything for us,” DeRozan added. “We gotta challenge ourself. We can’t have those spiritual talks. We gotta challenge each other to leave it all the way out there. That’s a good thing to be challenged. Ask something of yourself more than you ever have at this point, myself included. That’s where we’re at.”

The Bulls will look to get back on track and ease DeMar DeRozan's frustrations, even for just a little bit, when they take on the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night.