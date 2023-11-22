Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine has been in trade rumors as of late, but so far, there isn't significant progress on that end.

The Chicago Bulls are open to trading Zach LaVine, but as things currently stand, it doesn't seem they have made much traction in potentially moving him.

Apparently, there isn't much market for LaVine at this point, as K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports revealed in his Bulls Talk Podcast. It doesn't mean that LaVine wouldn't be traded, it's just that it might take some time–potentially even right at the trade deadline in February when several contenders are motivated to make a move.

“My sense is the market is very limited right now. But I do think this will lead to a Zach LaVine trade I just think it’s an untenable situation that needs to be resolved,” Johnson explained.

Initially when rumors about LaVine being available in trade talks emerged, there were expectations that something was going to go down sooner rather than later. However, there hasn't been much reports on progress in trade talks ever since then despite a number of teams showing interest.

Potential reasons Zach LaVine trade market is limited

There are a number of potential reasons why teams aren't rushing in making a move for Zach LaVine and take him away from the Bulls. For one, his humongous contract–LaVine is in the midst of a five-year, $215 million contract that pays him over $40 million per year–isn't really that easy to trade.

Secondly, it's still too early for some contenders to make changes, with many still assessing the rosters they have. That is the case for both the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers, both playoff contenders with title aspirations.

In the Sixers' case, they are reportedly likely to wait for the trade deadline to see if there is any need for them to acquire a superstar, with Daryl Morey and the rest of the front office currently happy with the way they are playing. Not to mention that Tyrese Maxey is on the rise ever since becoming their second option on offense behind Joel Embiid.

As for the Lakers, their interest in a LaVine trade has been labeled as “TBD” since they “are focused on internal improvement, hopeful that getting Jarred Vanderbilt … and [Gabe] Vincent back on the floor regularly will give them a meaningful boost,” per NBA insider Marc Stein.