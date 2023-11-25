Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan is pissed, as he believes that his former Raptors teammate Pascal Siakam should have held onto the ball.

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls were on the receiving end of yet another crushing loss, this time a 121-108 defeat at the hands of the Toronto Raptors in the NBA In-Season Tournament. But DeRozan found even more reason to be mad late in that contest after the Raptors implored Pascal Siakam to shoot a contested three in the dying embers of the game instead of adhering to the widely-known unwritten rule of organized basketball not to attempt a shot and run up the score when the shot clock is already off.

from players wondering why their bench is yelling to score at end of blowouts, to Memphis crowd tonight, now this in Toronto: there continues to be confusion across the NBA why teams arent dribbling out the clock. DeRozan tilts here, Rajakovic tells him “in-season tournament!” pic.twitter.com/YoPcMKnWyu — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 25, 2023

Of course, the circumstances surrounding Siakam are new to everyone in the NBA. After all, in the NBA In-Season Tournament, point differential matters. However, the Raptors clearly forgot that they were already eliminated from knockout stage contention before their game against the Bulls even began.

Whatever the case may be, DeMar DeRozan is pissed, as, regardless of circumstance, he believes that his former Raptors teammate should have held onto the ball out of “respect for the game”.

“I don’t care about no In-Season Tournament points, none of that. Just respect for the game. If the roles was flip-flopped and I had the ball, hold it. It is what it is,” DeRozan said after the game, per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

Clearly, the Bulls guard feels slighted by the Raptors' decision to run up the score, yelling at them to just be content with the 13-point victory they already had and move on.

“I mean, I knew that (they were eliminated). But I didn’t care about that either. Just everybody was yelling at him, ‘Score, score, score.’ Take the win. Get out of here. Like I said, if roles were reversed, needing In-Season Tournament points or not, just for the respect I have for my opponents, I hold the ball. Especially if there’s no shot clock. That’s just me,” DeRozan added.

At this point, the Bulls' frustrations are simply mounting, and it's getting to the point where it's too much to bear for a top-notch competitor like DeMar DeRozan, who finished their loss to the Raptors with 19 points, three rebounds, and four assists.