The Chicago Bulls remain in that weird limbo as a franchise, as they choose to trot out a middling team on the court every night instead of embracing a rebuild. However, remaining semi-competitive has its perks. The team remains fun to watch in spurts, as the Bulls can surprise any opponent on any night thanks to the presence of solid players such as DeMar DeRozan, Coby White, and Nikola Vucevic.
In fact, the Bulls have had quality wins over the past week over the likes of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Sacramento Kings, two teams in the top eight of their respective conferences, and on Wednesday night, they took care of business against the Utah Jazz, thanks in large part to DeRozan's continued clutch heroics.
DeMar DeRozan kept the Jazz at bay on Wednesday, scoring 17 fourth quarter points to lead the Bulls to a 119-117 victory. And in so doing, DeRozan became the first player in 25 years to accomplish an epic crunch time feat. According to OptaSTATS, DeRozan, by following up his 19-point fourth quarter performance against the Kings on Monday with his heroics vs. the Jazz, became the only player in the last 25 years to score 17+ points in the 4th quarter in back-to-back road wins with no game in between.
DeRozan's skillset has always made him one of the most dangerous weapons in the NBA when the game bogs down in the fourth quarter. The Bulls star can create a shot out of nowhere, and he's better than nearly everyone in the NBA when it comes to getting to his spot in the midrange and making difficult shots.
He also has great timing when it comes to recognizing when to strike. For the first three quarters, DeRozan lulls his opponents to sleep, and then when it's time to put them away, he almost always comes up huge.
The Bulls may be going nowhere fast in the grand scheme of things given how stubborn they are when it comes to refusing to trade away their best players, but watching DeMar DeRozan continue to put defenders on toast on a nightly basis, and for him to lead his team to victory like he did against the Kings and Jazz, is a treat to watch.