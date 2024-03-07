There have been a lot of ups and downs for the Chicago Bulls this season, but through everything, they find themselves in the playoff hunt with about a month left in the season. The Bulls are currently in ninth place in the Eastern Conference and they would be in the play-in tournament if the season ended today.
The Bulls have faced some adversity in terms of the injury bug this season, but they have had players rise to occasion and pick up the slack whenever that has happened. They will need that more than ever down the stretch as Chicago is hoping to find a way into the playoffs, and with the end of the regular season approaching, they are starting to think about that more.
“There's times coming out of the all-star break, we put the standings up,” Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said to the media last week. “There are different times of the year, we've done that. The reason I do it more is just to make sure guys have an awareness of where it's at but the other part to that is, you've got to play and you've got to be able to find ways to go out and win. And it's kind of a catch-22 because there are 48 minutes in the game, and you can't expect to win if you're not doing the things that are necessary for us to win. We have the opportunity to control ourselves with where we're at if teams above us just keep winning too, there's not much you can do. So, you just try to focus on the opportunities that are in front of you. … We have a lot of challenges in front of us, but all we can do is take what's in front of us and just put everything we have towards each game and do the best we can. I give our guys a lot of credit from the perspective that we've had to deal with a lot of different things this year, and it's been different guys that have been able to step up and been provided opportunities.”
With a little over a month remaining, the Bulls are 29-32 on the year and they are 4.5 games ahead of the Brooklyn Nets, the first team out of play-in tournament position.