For nearly a decade, the Chicago Bulls have existed in a state of limbo, good enough to compete but never good enough to truly matter. The “play-in purgatory” label has clung to them like an unwanted nickname. But this season, something feels different. Four games into the 2025-26 NBA campaign, the Bulls are undefeated for the first time since 2011, the last time Derrick Rose led them to the top of the East.

And while it’s far too early to crown a new contender, the energy in Chicago is undeniable. Billy Donovan’s squad is defending with intent, sharing the basketball with purpose, and showing the kind of chemistry that championship-level teams tend to develop long before the rest of the league notices.

For a franchise desperate for direction, these Bulls are finally playing like they’ve found theirs, and it all begins with Josh Giddey.

Josh Giddey is the engine that makes Chicago go

When the Bulls made the bold offseason move to sign free agent Josh Giddey to a four-year, $150 million deal, the reaction was mixed. Why spend big money on a player who is not committing to the team in free agency? Why commit to someone whose shooting was still developing?

RT IF YOUR TEAM IS 4-0. pic.twitter.com/GQdToi0YjC — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 30, 2025

Now, those questions look laughable.

Giddey has been nothing short of spectacular through the first week of the season. In the Bulls' 126-113 win over the Sacramento Kings, their most dominant victory yet, Giddey controlled the game from start to finish, finishing with 20 points, 12 assists, and eight rebounds before checking out with four minutes remaining.

His season averages of 19.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 7.8 assists on 43% from deep are a testament to both his maturity and Donovan’s system finally giving him full creative control.

The fit has been seamless. Chicago’s offensive identity now revolves around Giddey’s instincts, his ability to push the pace, manipulate defenses, and keep everyone involved. Nikola Vučević has benefited immensely as a pick-and-pop threat, while young star Matas Buzelis is thriving as a slashing, cutting, and spot-up weapon.

Josh Giddey has been worth EVERY penny 💰 pic.twitter.com/1EjgphRDuA — Just Another Year Chicago: Bulls (@JAYChi_Bulls) October 28, 2025

Their chemistry is quickly becoming one of the league’s most intriguing duos, as the two have already connected on a series of highlight-reel plays that speak to Giddey’s court vision and Buzelis’ athletic flair.

More importantly, Giddey’s leadership has given the Bulls a sense of calm they’ve lacked for years. There’s a confidence in how he controls tempo, the rhythm of his dribble, the patience in his reads, and the way he’s unafraid to reset and call for a re-screen if a play collapses. He’s not just organizing possessions; he’s orchestrating them.

“He’s the connector,” said head coach Billy Donovan after the win against Sacramento. “He’s the one who gets everyone in their spots. He wants to make the right play every time, and when you have that kind of selflessness from your point guard, it spreads.”

That “spread” is visible everywhere. The Bulls currently rank third in defensive rating, top 10 in assist-to-turnover ratio, and among the league’s leaders in rebounding. The irony? It’s their defense, not Giddey’s offense, that’s been most impressive.

Why the Bulls will make the NBA Playoffs

The Bulls’ defense looks like it could take them far. Through their 4-0 start, Chicago ranks third in the NBA in defensive rating, a carryover from finishing top-10 in that category last season. This isn’t a fluke; it’s the product of continuity, athleticism, and buy-in.

Players like Ayo Dosunmu and Tre Jones have set the tone on the perimeter, while Vučević and Patrick Williams are holding their own in the paint. Jones’ ability to defend multiple positions has allowed Donovan to switch more aggressively, while Dosunmu’s energy on both ends has quietly made him one of the most underrated guards in the East.

Donovan’s challenge over the past few years has been balance, getting enough shooting without sacrificing size, or enough ball movement without losing defensive integrity. This year, it finally feels like he has both.

Year 2 Matas Buzelis 👀 27 points | 11-18 FG | 5 rebounds | 2 steals pic.twitter.com/rQ2YvaGNNR — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 30, 2025

And then there’s the intangibles: chemistry, culture, and cohesion. Donovan recently credited Dosunmu as an example for the team’s young players, particularly Matas Buzelis, to follow.

“The chemistry on the team in terms of their relationships is really good on and off the court,” Donovan told NBA.com’s Sam Smith. “I grew up and played in a time when if you didn’t have a good relationship on the court, you generally didn’t have one off the court. These guys have great relationships.”

That bond is visible in how they celebrate each other’s successes, Giddey chest-bumping Buzelis after a transition dunk, Vučević dapping up Dosunmu after a hustle play.

There’s joy in this team again. More importantly, they have an identity.

For the first time in years, the Bulls know exactly who they are: a long, athletic, defensively sound team that moves the ball, plays for each other, and refuses to be outworked. Their 4-0 record might not guarantee a playoff berth in October, but it’s evidence of a foundation that can sustain winning basketball.

If they stay healthy and continue to defend at this level, there’s every reason to believe the Bulls can not only break out of play-in purgatory but secure a top-six seed in the East.

And this time, it’s not hype. It’s real basketball.