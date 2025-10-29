A few months ago, it was rumored that the Chicago Bulls were looking to trade Ayo Dosunmu. However, they are fortunate to have him, especially after coming off season-ending shoulder surgery.

The Bulls are off to a 3-0 start and Dosunmu is averaging 16.7 points per game. Against the Atlanta Hawks, he scored 21 points and was 4-for-6 from the three-point line as the Bulls won 128-123.

As a result, discussions are being had about whether Dosunmu is worthy of winning the Sixth Man of the Year Award, per the Chicago Sports Network.

Crazy talk or real talk: Ayo Dosunmu will win Sixth Man of the Year?

What the Bulls' Media had to say

The hosts Ruthie Polinsky, David Haugh, and Gabe Ramirez offered differing opinions on this in their “Crazy Talk or Real Talk” segment.

Ramirez referred to it as ‘Crazy Talk”.

“I love Ayo Dosunumu, I love what he's done for the Bulls so far at the beginning of the year without Coby White,” he said. “But you got to beat some of the guys in the running for Sixth Man of the Year. Naz Reid with the Minnesota Timberwolves. You could talk about Anfernee Simons of the Boston Celtics. Then of course, Ty Jerome, who's in the running for the Sixth Man of the Year last year with the Cleveland Cavaliars.”

Meanwhile, Polinsky was adament in saying “this is Real Talk.”

“Ayo Dosunmu off to an incredible start,” she said. “His celing is limitless to me just based off these first three games. I know everyone wants to pull it back a little bit in these first three games, why? Why are we pulling it back?

“He's much better and improved shooting the three,” Haugh said. “Obviously last night you saw some of that and you are gonna see that continue. I don't want to say it's crazy, but here's what gives me hesitation. I'm not convince he's going to be coming off the bench all year. If he's starting more than half the games, I don't think you can win Sixth Man of the Year.”

In the season opener, Dosunmu scored 14 points and had 5 rebounds in a 115-111 win over the Detroit Pistons. Against the Orlando Magic, he scored 15 points and had two rebounds.