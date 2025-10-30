During Media Day in September, the Chicago Bulls' second-year guard Matas Buzelis said he wanted to go for the NBA's Most Improved Player honors. After the first four games of the season, he is showing considerable promise.

So far, Buzelis is averaging 16.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Additionally, he is shooting 51% from the field. Plus, he became the youngest player in franchise history to score 20+ points in a season opener.

He scored 21 points against the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 22.

On Wednesday, Buzelis scored a high of 27 points, grabbed five rebounds, and shot 11-for-18 from the field against the Sacramento Kings.

In the process, the Bulls came out on top 126-113 to start the season 4-0.

Altogether, Buzelis exudes a brash confidence. He doesn't want to settle and has ambitions to achieve big goals. As a result, Buzelis has expanded his game, and the results prove that so far, per Austin McGee of Pippen Ain't Easy.

Specifically, Buzelis is excelling in free throw, field goal, and three-point attempts. Furthermore, he is growing in confidence when driving to the basket and taking pull-up jumpers.

When the season commenced, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan openly cautioned Buzelis about getting too far ahead of himself.

“He has not arrived,” Donovan said. “He just hasn’t. And that’s just the truth. And I love Matas and think he’s got an unbelievable runway to be an outstanding player in this league if he keeps his drive and his motivation and doesn’t think he’s arrived.”

On Friday, the Bulls are looking to start 5-0 as they take on the New York Knicks.

If he keeps it up, Matas Buzelis could very well contend for Most Improved Player honors

Last year, Buzelis averaged of 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game. Additionally, he had a field goal percentage of 45.4% and a three-point percentage of 36.1%. He averaged 18.9 minutes per game and played 80 games.

This year, Buzelis is stepping up to a greater role as a starter. As a result, he is playing much more and is so far averaging 28.0 minutes per game. Furthermore, Buzelis' increased playing time is partly due to the absence of Coby White due to a calf injury.

If he can continue to increase his numbers, put up the minutes, and maintain his winning attitude, he could very well contend for that honor, if not win it.