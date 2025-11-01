After four games, the Chicago Bulls are off to their first undefeated start since 2021. However, their 2025 NBA draft pick from France has been absent from the action. His name is Noa Essengue.

Back in April, Essengue was the 12th overall pick who played for the French U16 and U18 national teams. In 2022, he won a bronze medal at the U16 European Championships. On Friday, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan provided context as to how he intends to bring Essengue along.

Essentially, Donovan wants to take it “month-to-month” before Essengue sees any action. In the meantime, Essengue will start with the Windy City Bulls of the NBA G League.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan explains his “month to month” approach to getting rookie Noa Essengue playing time. pic.twitter.com/TXal6y6uNi — Zachary Draves (@DravesZachary) October 31, 2025

Donovan also said that while Essengue will be present for the Bulls game against the New York Knicks on Friday, he won't be traveling to New York for their second NBA Cup game on Sunday.

Over the summer, Essengue showed some promise during the NBA Summer League. For instance, he got buzz on SportsCenter for a posterizing slam dunk in a game against the Indiana Pacers. It was very much his “Welcome to the NBA” moment.

However, he suffered a contusion in his right quad, forcing him to sit out the last two Summer League games.

The Bulls are looking to start the season at 5-0 against the Knicks. It would be the first time since the historic 1996-1997 season that they won their first five games. A season in which they won their fifth championship in franchise history over the Utah Jazz.

Noa Essengue is in the right place .

Altogether, Essengue brings a set of skills that meets the Bulls exactly where they are at. After all, they are a predominantly young team comprised of players with athleticism and versatility.

As a forward, Essngue brings both qualities that could complement players such as Matas Buzelis, Issac Okoro, Patrick Williams, and Kevin Huerter. Additionally, Essengue could help fulfill a need: a strong defender, which Donovan has put great emphasis on.

That can benefit the likes of Okoro and Tre Jones, who can trust a fully developed Essengue to take over. But one of his most significant weaknesses is his lack of physicality. If he could grow stronger from that standpoint, he'll be on his way.