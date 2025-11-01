Josh Giddey delivered a standout performance on Friday night, recording 32 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, and a steal to help the Chicago Bulls defeat the New York Knicks 135-125. The win marked Chicago’s fifth consecutive victory to open the 2025–26 NBA season, its first 5-0 start since the 1996–97 campaign led by Michael Jordan.

The 23-year-old guard shot 12-for-21 from the field and 4-for-8 from beyond the arc in 38 minutes. After the game, Giddey spoke with The Athletic’s Joel Lorenzi and reflected on his current form and mindset with Chicago.

“I’m in a place where I’m wanted,” Giddey said. “I love being here, I’m happy here… that’s what we need as a player – to have the belief of everybody around you. It propels you in the right direction.”

Giddey acknowledged that clearing up his contract situation has also contributed to his strong start, removing distractions and allowing him to focus solely on basketball. He credited the coaching staff and his teammates for giving him the confidence and freedom to make plays on and off the ball.

Josh Giddey on what’s left him feeling like a more complete player, and specifically as an off-ball guy. “Confidence. Being in a place where I’m wanted. I love being here. … that’s what you need as a player. “I love when we’ve got other handlers. …Obviously the situation was… pic.twitter.com/QKobOUiP8k — Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) November 1, 2025

In his second season with the Bulls, Giddey is averaging a career-best 22.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game. He’s shooting 48.1% from the field and 45.6% from three across five games, while playing 32.6 minutes per contest.

Bulls’ win over Knicks highlights Josh Giddey’s growth as off-ball playmaker

Article Continues Below

Friday’s win was another showcase of Giddey’s growth as a versatile playmaker, particularly his ability to operate alongside other ball handlers. When asked about how he has adapted to playing off the ball more often compared to his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Giddey responded positively.

“Yeah, I am and I love it,” he said. “I love when we’ve got other handlers – Tre, Ayo, whoever it is… it takes pressure off me and allows me to cut, move off the ball, and space the floor.”

He also acknowledged that his role with the Thunder required different responsibilities due to the presence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, whom he referred to as “the best player in the world.” Gilgeous-Alexander, last season’s league MVP and Finals MVP, dominated the ball in Oklahoma City’s offense, naturally shifting Giddey into a more secondary role. In Chicago, Giddey noted the fit feels more collaborative and balanced, which has allowed his game to evolve.

The Bulls’ offense flourished with six players scoring in double figures, but Giddey’s near triple-double stood out as the driving force. With their strong start, Chicago now sits among the early leaders in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Bulls (5-0) will face the Knicks (2-3) again on Sunday, November 2, at Madison Square Garden. Following that matchup, Chicago returns home to host the Philadelphia 76ers (4-1) on Tuesday, November 4, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

As Giddey continues to emerge as a central figure in the Bulls’ early-season success, his postgame remarks reflect a player growing more comfortable and confident in his environment — and in control of the game on both ends of the floor.